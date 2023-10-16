Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s current price.
Zynex Price Performance
Shares of ZYXI opened at $7.97 on Monday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zynex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zynex
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.