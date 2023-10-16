Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) versus Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $218,000.00 74.32 N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.62 -$1.26 billion ($3.65) -1.33

Profitability

Sacks Parente Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -45.05% -686.29% -34.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton Interactive 3 16 8 0 2.19

Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 118.14%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Sacks Parente Golf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

