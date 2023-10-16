SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP by 0.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

SAP stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $84.51 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

