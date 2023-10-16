Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
SOAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
