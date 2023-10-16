SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Cut by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $201.57 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

