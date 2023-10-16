SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $104.01 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

