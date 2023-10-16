Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Selina Hospitality Trading Up 3.0 %

Selina Hospitality stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Selina Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Selina Hospitality will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Selina Hospitality by 15.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

