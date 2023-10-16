Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $291.92 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

