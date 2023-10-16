Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,164 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.36 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

