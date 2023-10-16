Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

