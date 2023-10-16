Shell Asset Management Co. Has $938,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $51.82 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

