Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

