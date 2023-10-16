Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

