Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,090,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,147,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,215,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.