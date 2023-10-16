Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $37.80 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

