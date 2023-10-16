Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 24,416 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

