Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,014 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

