Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

