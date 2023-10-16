Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,248 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shell stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.