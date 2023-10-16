SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 699,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:SHFS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. SHF has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 373.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SHF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SHF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SHF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SHF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

