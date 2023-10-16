Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Drops By 15.8%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Ayala Trading Down 43.4 %

OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Ayala has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This is a positive change from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Ayala’s payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

