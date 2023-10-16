Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Decreases By 17.8%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fagron Stock Down 0.2 %
ARSUF stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Fagron has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
Fagron Company Profile
