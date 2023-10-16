Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 15.7%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.21 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

