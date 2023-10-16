Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Drops By 15.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SPCB stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
