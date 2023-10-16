Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTR opened at $60.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.