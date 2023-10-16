Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,705,000 after acquiring an additional 185,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

