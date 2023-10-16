Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $93,564,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,986,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.69, a PEG ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

