Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.
Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.