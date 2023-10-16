Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.