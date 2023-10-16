Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

