Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.