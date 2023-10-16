Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $176.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.81.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

