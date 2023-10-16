Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.



