Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $326,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after buying an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

