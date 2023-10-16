Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.