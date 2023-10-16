Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 135 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FTV opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.