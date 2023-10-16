Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $197,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $129.11 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

