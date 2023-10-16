Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 19,956 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 144.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.71 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

