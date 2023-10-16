Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

Roblox Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,354 shares of company stock worth $31,256,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

