Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

About Yum China

Free Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

