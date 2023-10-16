SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -2,333.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.