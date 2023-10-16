Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

