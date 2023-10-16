SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 689,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.