State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.67 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.