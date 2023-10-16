State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

