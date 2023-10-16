State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNW. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

