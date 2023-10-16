State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.61 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $77.36 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

