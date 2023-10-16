State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,291,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

