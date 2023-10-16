State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BRX opened at $20.20 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.