State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

