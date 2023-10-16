State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

